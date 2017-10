TONOPAH, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed when two big rigs collided on eastbound Interstate 10 near Tonopah in west-central Arizona.

The state Department of Public Safety says the collision occurred Tuesday morning near Milepost 105, which is approximately 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of Phoenix.

The wreck closed eastbound I-10 following the collision but the Arizona Department of Transportation says the highway partially reopened shortly after 6 a.m.