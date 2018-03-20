AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins has reiterated her support for special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, saying it is “absolutely essential that he be allowed to finish his work.”
The Maine senator issued the written statement of support Monday, saying it would be “devastating” if Mueller’s probe into the 2016 presidential election is impeded. Maine Public reports her statement follows independent Maine Sen. Angus King saying on Sunday that he believes the Trump administration is attempting to discredit the independent probe.
King says continued efforts at discrediting the probe into Russia’s attempts to influence the 2016 election could create a constitutional crisis.
Collins says it’s important to remember that Mueller can only be fired by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein for “good cause.”
