DETROIT (AP) — Teams from Central Michigan University, the University of Michigan-Flint, and Morehouse and Spelman colleges will compete in a debate hosted by the UAW-Ford in Detroit.

The two-round “Debate in the D” is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Detroit Preparatory High School at Northwestern.

Each team will be represented by two debaters. One team will debate the affirmative of an issue while the other debates the opposition. Each exhibition will consist of four constructive speeches and two rebuttal speeches.

About 500 Detroit-area students are expected to watch the debate, which UAW-Ford also hosted last year as part of its community service initiatives.

Morehouse and Spelman colleges are located in Atlanta.

UAW-Ford is a collaboration of the United Auto Workers and Dearborn-based Ford Motor Co.