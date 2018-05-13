BOSTON (AP) — The last class of a Massachusetts college has graduated in a bittersweet ceremony in Boston.
The senior class of Newton-based Mount Ida College graduated Saturday in a commencement ceremony that did not include college president Barry Brown and the school’s board of trustees.
The Boston Globe reports students asked they not attend following the officials’ sudden announcement in April that the school would close following the spring semester. The senior class took over control of the ceremony and planned it themselves.
Plans by the University of Massachusetts-Amherst to purchase the assets of the college are coming under scrutiny.
The State Senate Post Audit and Oversight Committee has scheduled a hearing at the Statehouse for Wednesday at noon to discuss the deal.
Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com