CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Casper College says a U.S. State Department official scheduled to discuss the Middle East at an event this week has been forced to cancel his talk after newly appointed U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo froze all scheduled events for department staffers.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Timothy Lenderking oversees Arabian Gulf affairs in the department’s Near East Bureau and was scheduled to speak Thursday at Casper College.

College spokesman Chris Lorenzen said it’s unclear whether the college will be able to reschedule Lenderking’s talk.

Pompeo, a former CIA director and congressman, ended a four-day tour of the Middle East on Monday. He took over as secretary of state April 26, following President Donald Trump’s firing of Rex Tillerson.

___

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com