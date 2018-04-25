Share story

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A former Trump administration appointee running for Congress in a closely watched New Mexico race says his university has denied his request to extend his leave of absence.

Republican Gavin Clarkson told the Las Cruces Sun-News this week a hearing officer ruled that he must return to his New Mexico State University business professor job or face termination.

The Republican says he requested a leave of absence until January 2020 after he was appointed to a Bureau of Indian Affairs position.

But Clarkson resigned from the agency last year following a harsh inspector general report into the loan program he directed. Clarkson says he stepped down to run for Congress in southern New Mexico.

NMSU spokeswoman Minerva Baumann says the university doesn’t comment on personnel matters.

Clarkson says he will appeal the ruling to the Faculty Senate.

The Associated Press