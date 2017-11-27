MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A University of Vermont student suspended this fall after being accused of groping a female student at an off-campus party is suing the school, saying he didn’t grope the student and the school’s disciplinary system is faulty and biased against men.

The lawsuit says the case is a perfect example of a failed system of campus sexual assault enforcement highlighted by U.S. Education Secretary Betsy Devos. The suit was filed this month.

In September, the Trump administration did away with Obama-era guidance on investigating campus sexual assault by allowing universities to require higher standards of evidence when handling complaints.

The University of Vermont lawsuit says the accused was denied due process. The university says it’s confident it has acted appropriately.