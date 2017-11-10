YORK, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania college student says he was robbed at gunpoint by a group of young kids.
An alert from York College says the student was walking alone down an alley when he was approached by four or five children who demanded money. The student reported that one of them had a gun and was wearing a ski mask. The robbers appeared to be between 10 and 12 years old.
The student didn’t have any money but handed over his headphones.
The school says the robbery appears unrelated to other recent crimes, but urged students to be more cautious in the area.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Seahawks CB Richard Sherman out for the season after rupturing Achilles vs. Cardinals WATCH
- Analysis: Three thoughts following the Seahawks' costly win over Cardinals on Thursday night
- Mayor Tim Burgess unveils growth plan for 27 Seattle neighborhoods
- Seahawks’ Super Bowl dreams were ruptured along with Richard Sherman’s Achilles WATCH
The York City Police Department is investigating.
The York Daily Record reports that a community meeting to discuss campus safety with police has been scheduled for Nov. 16.
___
Information from: York Daily Record, http://www.ydr.com