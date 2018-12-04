TOWSON, Md. (AP) — A police report says a black student blamed his “bottled up anger” for racist, threatening graffiti he admitted to scrawling in bathrooms on a Maryland college campus.
Baltimore County police on Monday filed hate crime charges against 21-year-old Fynn Arthur, a Brunswick, Maine, resident who was enrolled as a student at Goucher College in Towson, Maryland.
Police arrested Arthur on Thursday on charges of malicious destruction of property. State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger says his office recommended the additional charges.
The police report says Arthur told investigators he was responsible for the bathroom graffiti of a backward swastika and a death threat that included dorm room numbers of black students, including himself.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Michelle Obama lights up Internet with frank criticism of Facebook exec's 'lean in' mantra
- Perversion of Justice: Cops worked to put serial sex abuser in prison. Prosecutors worked to cut him a break VIEW
- Nation to pause in honor of former President George H.W. Bush on Wednesday
- 'Mission complete': Sully, Bush's service dog, stays at former president's side for one last journey
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
The college says Arthur has been banned from campus. Shellenberger says he doesn’t know if Arthur has an attorney.