TOWSON, Md. (AP) — A police report says a black student blamed his “bottled up anger” for racist, threatening graffiti he admitted to scrawling in bathrooms on a Maryland college campus.

Baltimore County police on Monday filed hate crime charges against 21-year-old Fynn Arthur, a Brunswick, Maine, resident who was enrolled as a student at Goucher College in Towson, Maryland.

Police arrested Arthur on Thursday on charges of malicious destruction of property. State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger says his office recommended the additional charges.

The police report says Arthur told investigators he was responsible for the bathroom graffiti of a backward swastika and a death threat that included dorm room numbers of black students, including himself.

The college says Arthur has been banned from campus. Shellenberger says he doesn’t know if Arthur has an attorney.