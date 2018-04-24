DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut university has reopened after norovirus sickened about 100 students, but health officials are still trying to pinpoint the source of the outbreak.

Classes resumed Tuesday at Western Connecticut State University after staff disinfected the school’s two campuses in Danbury on Monday.

University spokesman Paul Steinmetz says school and health officials are interviewing students who became ill, in an effort to determine the source of the outbreak.

Students got sick on Friday and reported typical symptoms of norovirus, a highly contagious bug that can cause diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and muscle pain. More than a dozen students were hospitalized, and tests confirmed norovirus.

School officials are continuing to urge students to wash their hands and advise those who fell ill to not resume classes until 72 hours after symptoms end.