PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Department of Commerce says a local foods initiative at a Maine college is receiving a nearly $2 million grant.
St. Joseph’s College says it will use the grant to create about 88 jobs and support local farms, food and beverage producers.
The funding will help the Standish college’s Institute for Local Food Systems Innovation. The program includes a quarter-acre hydroponic greenhouse, a 3,400-square-foot commercial kitchen, a livestock barn, a connection to the municipal water system and a biomass boiler system.
The institute estimates that the grant will provide $4.1 million in earnings and a net gain of $16.1 million for the regional economy.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Couple survived 6 hours in pool as wildfire burned their neighborhood down
- Whole Foods closing its 365 store in Bellevue
- West Seattle couple, cheated in secret SeaTac land grab, to receive $13M settlement
- Pedestrian dies after being hit by bus in downtown Seattle