PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Department of Commerce says a local foods initiative at a Maine college is receiving a nearly $2 million grant.

St. Joseph’s College says it will use the grant to create about 88 jobs and support local farms, food and beverage producers.

The funding will help the Standish college’s Institute for Local Food Systems Innovation. The program includes a quarter-acre hydroponic greenhouse, a 3,400-square-foot commercial kitchen, a livestock barn, a connection to the municipal water system and a biomass boiler system.

The institute estimates that the grant will provide $4.1 million in earnings and a net gain of $16.1 million for the regional economy.