PLAINFIELD, Vt. (AP) — Goddard College in Vermont is beginning its search for a new president, as the current president says he is not looking to renew his contract.

President Robert Kenny wrote in an email Tuesday that he does not intend to renew his contract that expires at the end of June, and informed the Plainfield-area college’s board of trustees last October. The Times Argus reports Kenny says he does not have any plans past June, saying his options range from retirement to seeking another position.

Kenny has been president of the school since 2015, after serving for a time as interim president and an executive vice president at Goddard.

The status of a search for a new president is unclear. Attempts to reach the board were unsuccessful.

