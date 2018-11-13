EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A community college in Eugene is partnering with two Oregon universities, aiming to offer more affordable pathways to a bachelor’s degree.

The Register-Guard reports Oregon State University’s College of Business will offer Lane Community College students the opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree in general business in three years and at a lower cost.

Lane students enrolled in the intensive business program would spend their first two years at the community college and then transfer to Oregon State.

The community college is also working with Northwest Christian University to allow students who earn any associate degree to easily transfer into upper division classes in certain fields.

Students with an associate of arts Oregon transfer degree will be able to continue seamlessly into any major at the university.

___

Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com