RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — The board of trustees for the College of St. Joseph in Vermont has voted to keep the school open as it tries to bring in more revenue.
The Rutland Herald reports students and faculty at the college erupted into cheers as the board passed the resolution in a 13-3 vote Monday.
Board members had announced last month they were considering closing the Rutland school because it doesn’t have enough enrollment or revenue going into the next year.
College officials say they had spent about 90 percent of their $5 million endowment.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- 'Pele's the boss': Hawaii residents ride out uncertainty as lava devours more Big Island homes
- Gina Haspel, nominee to head CIA, sought to withdraw over questions about her role in terror interrogations
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- Yes, those robocalls you’re ignoring are increasing; here's what you can do
St. Joseph President Larry Jensen says the school has several programs in the works to bring in more revenue, including expanding apartment rentals, creating a traumatology institute and developing health sciences.
___
Information from: Rutland Herald, http://www.rutlandherald.com/