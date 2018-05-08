RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — The board of trustees for the College of St. Joseph in Vermont has voted to keep the school open as it tries to bring in more revenue.

The Rutland Herald reports students and faculty at the college erupted into cheers as the board passed the resolution in a 13-3 vote Monday.

Board members had announced last month they were considering closing the Rutland school because it doesn’t have enough enrollment or revenue going into the next year.

College officials say they had spent about 90 percent of their $5 million endowment.

St. Joseph President Larry Jensen says the school has several programs in the works to bring in more revenue, including expanding apartment rentals, creating a traumatology institute and developing health sciences.

