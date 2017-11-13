CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — Officials with the College of Idaho have hired a new vice president of enrollment management.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reports that interim president Robert Hoover announced Nov. 6 the school had hired Brian Bava.

Bava had been the associate dean for Concordia University School of Law since 2013. He previously served at the College of Idaho’s admission office from 2005 to 2013.

Bava replaces Lorna Hunter, who left the College of Idaho in July to work at Washington College in Maryland.

Bava officially starts in January 2018.

