SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A group of college and high school students in Springfield, Missouri, are planning a citywide walkout next month to rally support for what they described as “common sense gun legislation.”

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the walkout is planned for March 23. The Feb. 14 mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead has sparked calls for walkouts, sit-ins and other actions on school campuses across the U.S.

Organizers of the Springfield walkout said in a news release that it will involve students at Missouri State and Drury universities and two high schools.

Team Millennial is the group behind the walkout. Team Millennial is a part of the Southwest Missouri branch of the National Organization for Women.