QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — The president of a Massachusetts college is stepping down after the school’s nursing programs lost state approval.

Quincy College President Peter Tsaffaras announced his resignation Tuesday. Tsaffaras said the move was not the result of problems in the nursing programs, but acknowledged he had lost the confidence of some members of the school’s governing board.

Earlier this month, the state Board of Registration in Nursing withdrew its approval of the school’s nursing programs, citing graduates’ low scores on licensing exams. The college is appealing, but more than 250 students could be forced to finish their studies elsewhere.

Tsaffaras’ resignation takes effect June 1. Quincy Mayor Tom Koch will temporarily lead the city-owned school.