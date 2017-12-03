AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — College football in Alabama has helped residents earn more than $1.1 million over the past two seasons through a popular online hospitality service.

Al.com reports that Airbnb says host earnings related to the Alabama and Auburn football seasons increased more than 80 percent in 2017 over last year. The company allows property owners and lodging seekers to book short-term rentals online.

The company tracked traffic related to football games in Tuscaloosa and Auburn.

A total of 7,190 Airbnb guest bookings occurred during Alabama and Auburn home games this season. Auburn experienced the largest growth in Airbnb bookings, with traffic up 102 percent over 2016 there.

Tuscaloosa increased 64 percent.

The two cities earned $726,000 during the 2017 football season.

The highest guest arrivals occurred during rivalry games.