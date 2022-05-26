The ongoing enrollment crisis at U.S. colleges and universities deepened in spring 2022, raising concerns that a fundamental shift is taking place in attitudes toward the value of a college degree — even as the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted operations for higher education.

The latest college enrollment figures released Thursday by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center indicated that 662,000 fewer students enrolled in undergraduate programs in spring 2022 than a year earlier, a decline of 4.7%. Graduate and professional student enrollment, which had been a bright spot during the pandemic, also declined 1% from last year.

Doug Shapiro, the center’s executive director, noted small gains in first-year, first-time students. However, he suggested that the numbers and the breadth of the declines indicate an underlying change, as students question whether college is the ticket to the middle class and a good-paying job.

“That suggests it’s more than just the pandemic to me; it’s more than just low-income communities that are primarily served by community colleges,” Shapiro said during a conference call with reporters. “It suggests that there’s a broader question about the value of college and particularly concerns about student debt and paying for college and potential labor market returns.”

Terry W. Hartle, senior vice president of the American Council on Education, a major industry association, urged caution in interpreting the data. “The numbers are disappointing and troubling, but I am reluctant to read any major implications into enrollment changes in one spring semester during a pandemic,” Hartle said.

Overall, total undergraduate enrollment has dropped by nearly 1.4 million — or 9.4% — during the pandemic. Even before the pandemic, college enrollment had been dropping nationally.

While elite colleges and universities have continued to attract an overflow of applicants, the pandemic has been devastating for many public universities, particularly community colleges. Declines occurred generally across the country but were slightly more pronounced in the Midwest and Northeast.

Overall, enrollment at public colleges and universities declined by more than 604,000 students in spring 2022, or 5%. Within the public sector, community colleges dropped the most, losing 351,000 students or 7.8%.

In what Shapiro called possible signs of a “nascent recovery,” first-time, first-year enrollment increased in spring 2022 by 13,700 students, or 4.2%, over last spring.