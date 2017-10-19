JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The University of Mississippi Medical Center has won approval to borrow up to $91 million from outside sources to finance expansion of its children’s hospital.

The hospital and medical education complex had asked trustees for permission to borrow up to $132 million. But parent University of Mississippi now agrees to lend up to $40 million over the medium term to the medical center from its own cash reserves, instead of borrowing that money from a bank.

The move was approved unanimously by College Board trustees Thursday after trustees had expressed concern during a Wednesday committee meeting that the whole $132 million might be too much debt.

Medical center officials hope to start construction later this year on a project that would more than double the space available in the hospital.