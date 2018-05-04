NEW YORK (AP) — A prominent art collector has filed a lawsuit against the auction house Sotheby’s to block his daughter from selling a masterpiece by Jean-Michel Basquiat that’s worth an estimated $30 million.

The lawsuit filed Thursday in state supreme court in Manhattan by 86-year-old Hubert Neumann seeks to prevent his daughter Belinda from selling Basquiat’s painting “Flesh and Spirit” on May 16.

Neumann’s wife, Dolores Ormandy Neumann, signed a will before her death in 2016 leaving most of her estate to Belinda Neumann and disinheriting her husband.

Hubert Neumann is disputing the will. He also charges in his lawsuit that the Basquiat sale violates an agreement with the auction house that gave him a say in how works from his family’s collection are marketed.

Sotheby’s says the lawsuit is “entirely without merit.”