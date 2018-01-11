ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s attorney general says more than 4,700 clothing donation bins statewide now disclose whether they’re being used for charitable or for-profit purposes.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (SHNEYE’-dur-muhn) says bins that take in clothing and other items must make the disclosure under a state law that took effect in 2016. The AG’s office inspected bins across the state to make sure they were in compliance.

Schneiderman said New Yorkers have a right to know how their donations will be used.