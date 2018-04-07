EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a collapsing hillside in western Pennsylvania has caused portions of a road to collapse and prompted evacuation of nearby apartments.
Officials say Route 30 in the borough of East Pittsburgh, nine miles (15 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh, has been collapsing following recent rains.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation closed the road completely Friday and evacuated one house and eight apartments. More evacuations were reported Saturday.
Officials said the closure will be long-term rather than short-term. Crews plan to remove the subsiding material until they reach solid ground they can build on and reinforce the hillside.
