CHIMNEY ROCK, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say one of North Carolina’s more popular state parks has closed because a parking lot retaining wall has collapsed.
Officials at Chimney Rock State Park said the wall collapsed Saturday after a week of heavy rain. More rain is expected the next several days as the remnants of Subtropical Storm Alberto pass by the west.
Authorities say visitors should check the park’s website at https://www.chimneyrockpark.com/ to see when it reopens.
Chimney Rock State Park has seen several rock slides in recent years including one on October that closed the park for several weeks.
The park in Rutherford County was set aside more than 100 years ago.