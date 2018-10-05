CAMERON, Ariz. (AP) — Crews are repairing a collapsed major northern Arizona highway that tourists use to reach the Grand Canyon’s North Rim, Lake Powell and southern Utah.
A 30-foot (9-meter) section of U.S. 89 caved in late Wednesday from the remnants of Tropical Storm Rosa.
One person who crossed the section as it gave way died after being hit by another vehicle.
Crews were filling in the washed-out section Friday. A temporary fix is in the works, but the Arizona Department of Transportation says the highway isn’t expected to reopen for multiple days.
The highway is closed north of the Cameron Trading Post on the Navajo Nation.
Locals and emergency responders can get around it. But tourists, hunters and others are forced on a more than 100-mile (161-kilometer) detour.