PRAGUE (AP) — Emergency services officials in the Czech capital say four people were injured when a footbridge that crosses the Vltava River collapsed.
The fire and rescue service say two of the four suffered serious injuries in the Troja district of Prague when the bridge gave way on Saturday afternoon.
The concrete bridge was used by cyclists and pedestrians on the way to Prague’s popular zoo.
It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse. Police are investigating.
