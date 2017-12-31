Share story

By
The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say the bitter cold may be to blame for a man’s death in Milwaukee.

According to the Milwaukee County medical examiner’s office, the man’s body was found inside a vehicle behind a home.

The death was reported Sunday afternoon. An autopsy was planned.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the medical examiner’s office says the cold weather is suspected in the death.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
The Associated Press