MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say the bitter cold may be to blame for a man’s death in Milwaukee.
According to the Milwaukee County medical examiner’s office, the man’s body was found inside a vehicle behind a home.
The death was reported Sunday afternoon. An autopsy was planned.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the medical examiner’s office says the cold weather is suspected in the death.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle settles sexual-abuse lawsuit with Ed Murray accuser
- The Huskies have come a long way under Chris Petersen, but the final step is proving tough | Larry Stone
- Penn State runs over Washington in the Fiesta Bowl to put a disappointing end on Huskies’ season
- 800,000 Washington residents owe student-loan money — to the tune of $24B
- Chris Petersen has transformed UW football. Just ask any of the Sarkisian-era holdovers