MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Madison police say cold weather probably helped keep down the crowd size at the city’s annual Halloween party.

Nearly 19,000 tickets were bought for this year’s “Freakfest” on State Street.

Police say there were no serious incidents. As of 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police report 11 arrests with two of those arrested going to jail. Others were cited and released for minor violations such as having open intoxicants on the street.

The Madison Fire Department responded to nine minor medical incidents.