The cold weather that’s crept into Maine is good for ski resorts that are starting to open.

Sunday River opened last weekend and already is running seven days a week. Sugarloaf had enough snow to open last weekend, and it will reopen on Friday for the season.

The warm October set the resorts back.

Sugarloaf spokesman Ethan Austin says the resort was unable to test snow guns in October.

Most other ski resorts in Maine are scheduled to open next month. One exception is Saddleback. The new owners are still finalizing their purchase of the resort.