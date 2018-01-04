JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Frigid weather is causing water pipes to burst underground in Mississippi’s largest city.
The entire city of Jackson was put under a precautionary boil-water notice Thursday because of pressure problems.
Portable toilets were put in place outside the state Capitol, where legislators are meeting. Some restrooms in the four-story building are blocked off because toilets won’t flush.
Temperatures in Mississippi have been at or below freezing for several days.
