JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Frigid weather is causing water pipes to burst underground in Mississippi’s largest city.

The entire city of Jackson was put under a precautionary boil-water notice Thursday because of pressure problems.

Portable toilets were put in place outside the state Capitol, where legislators are meeting. Some restrooms in the four-story building are blocked off because toilets won’t flush.

Temperatures in Mississippi have been at or below freezing for several days.