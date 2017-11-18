TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson man wanted in two separate killings is in custody after evading capture for 13 years.
Tucson police say 38-year-old Damion Smith was apprehended this week in Georgia and is awaiting extradition.
Authorities say detectives at the time believed Smith was involved in the murders of 35-year-old Alex Grijalva and 24-year-old Richard Vega.
Grijalva was found dead of blunt force trauma in an apartment in June 2004. Vega was stabbed to death in an apartment in December 2004.
Warrants for Smith for first-degree murder were issued in both cases.
Authorities say the U.S. Marshals began helping police last month and found Smith was living in Atlanta and using the name of his brother, who is in prison.
Smith was located Thursday in an Atlanta residence.