WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — Colby College says it is rescinding the honorary degree it awarded Bill Cosby in 1992, joining numerous other universities in revoking honors following the comedian’s sexual assault conviction.

The college said Wednesday that the Colby College Board of Trustees voted unanimously to rescind Cosby’s honorary degree following his conviction last week. The Morning Sentinel reports the Waterville college will also convene a group of students, staff members and trustees to conduct a review of policies on rescinding honorary degrees.

Cosby was convicted last week on three counts of aggravated indecent assault and faces up to 10 years in prison for each count.

On Tuesday, Yale University announced it was rescinding Cosby’s honorary degree that was awarded in 2003.

