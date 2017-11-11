Share story

By
The Associated Press

HEYBURN, Idaho (AP) — A coin toss will decide the winner of a tied election for a city council seat in a south-central Idaho city.

The Times-News reports (http://bit.ly/2zy6hMV) that the coin flip is set for Wednesday at the Heyburn City Hall.

Incumbent Heyburn City Councilman Dick Galbraith and challenger Glen Loveland each received 112 votes in Tuesday’s election.

City Clerk Ashley Langley is scheduled to perform the coin toss.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks

___

Information from: The Times-News, http://www.magicvalley.com

The Associated Press