HEYBURN, Idaho (AP) — A coin toss will decide the winner of a tied election for a city council seat in a south-central Idaho city.

The Times-News reports (http://bit.ly/2zy6hMV) that the coin flip is set for Wednesday at the Heyburn City Hall.

Incumbent Heyburn City Councilman Dick Galbraith and challenger Glen Loveland each received 112 votes in Tuesday’s election.

City Clerk Ashley Langley is scheduled to perform the coin toss.

___

Information from: The Times-News, http://www.magicvalley.com