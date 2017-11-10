KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Performance Boat Center, piloted by Myrick Coil of Osage Beach, Missouri, and Miami’s John Tomlinson, has earned a second-day Superboat class victory at the Key West World Championship.

But after Friday’s action, the defending champs still trail WHM Motorsports entering Sunday’s final race.

WHM’s driver William Mauff of East Setauket, New York, and throttleman Jay Muller of Sallie River, New Jersey, finished second Friday but have a narrow lead based on WHM’s first- and Performance’s third-place finishes Wednesday.

A dramatic crash dominated the Superboat Unlimited competition when CT Marine, piloted by Andy Strobert of Wilmington, Delaware, and Billy Moore of St. Petersburg, Florida, climbed over CMS, driven by Bob Bull of Melbourne, Florida, and Randy Scism, of Wintzville, Missouri.

Though CT subsequently flipped, officials said all four racers were uninjured.

___

Online: Super Boat International, http://www.superboat.com