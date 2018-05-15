RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A California coffee shop worker refused to serve a customer who insulted a Muslim woman wearing a head covering in a confrontation recorded on video.

The Press-Enterprise reports the clip posted online Monday was shot at a Riverside Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

It shows a man asking “Is this Halloween?” while standing in front of the woman wearing the head covering, called a niqab. When the woman confronts him, he replies he doesn’t like her religion.

Voices can be heard shouting for the man to leave. A supervisor who identifies herself as Tawny Alfaro refuses to sell him coffee while saying he was being disruptive and racist.

The Muslim woman replies with a “thank you.”

The man and the Muslim woman are not identified.

Coffee Bean says it has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to discrimination. Alfaro couldn’t be reached Tuesday.

