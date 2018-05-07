ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine coffee shop is now run and owned by its 17 employees in a deal with the previous owner to become a cooperative.

Rockland’s Rock City Coffee became a worker-owned cooperative two months ago with employees buying the business from founder Susanne Ward. The Bangor Daily News reports the coffee shop is now governed by a five-person cooperative board that was elected by members.

The owner-employees say day-to-day management remains largely the same.

Ward says the sale is a way to reward the people who worked for her.

Kevin Malmstrom, who has worked at Rock City for 14 years and is now one of the 17 owner-employees, says he feels like the cooperative purchase means the coffee shop will always remain a place they love to work.

Information from: Bangor Daily News, http://www.bangordailynews.com