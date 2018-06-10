BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Authorities say two men who met for coffee got into an argument, which ended when one stabbed the other.

News outlets report a 37-year-old man is in critical condition following the Sunday stabbing at the Nordstrom Marketplace Cafe in the Westfield Montgomery Mall. Montgomery County police spokesman Capt. Paul Starks says the two had apparently met for coffee, but the cause of the dispute is unknown.

Starks says the other man, Jeffrey Lewis Sweeney-Grant, turned himself into mall security. Sweeney-Grant is charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer. The victim has not bene identified.