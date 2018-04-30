FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Coconino County authorities are trying to identify the body of a man found in the Flagstaff area last week.

County sheriff’s officials say the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Deputies responded to a report of human remains found by a motorist in an area along Woody Mountain Road west of Flagstaff on April 24.

The body couldn’t immediately be identified because of prolonged exposure to the elements, but detectives believe the body is of an adult male.

Sheriff’s officials say the body is believed to have been in the area for several months and the victim was killed at one location and the body transported to the Woody Mountain Road area to be discarded.