FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Flagstaff have requested that the Coconino County Attorney’s Office charge a man in the killing of a Glendale teacher.

The body of 44-year-old Cathryn Gorospe was found last month on private property in Mayer, located in Yavapai County.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports that Flagstaff police are requesting the charges in Coconino County because it’s believed Gorospe was murdered in or near the small town of Williams.

Authorities haven’t released the cause of death.

Gorospe went missing on Oct. 6 after posting bond for 27-year-old Charlie Malzahn, a man she had dated for about a month.

Authorities say Malzahn was seen driving Gorospe’s blood-stained SUV on Oct. 9 in Phoenix and arrested after fleeing from law enforcement.

He remains jailed in Phoenix on charges unrelated to Gorospe’s death.

