VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say deputies investigating illegal cockfighting seized at least 20 roosters and uncovered a sophisticated marijuana growing operation at a Southern California home.
KABC-TV reports a search warrant at the property in Victorville revealed more than 325 pot plants in a climate-controlled facility as well as more than 40 pounds of processed marijuana and 3 pounds of concentrated THC.
In addition, deputies found feed, tethers and other items related to cockfighting. Authorities say many of the roosters were groomed for fighting.
Officials say a 38-year-old suspect who fled the scene when deputies arrived was arrested down the street.
Information from: KABC-TV, http://abclocal.go.com/kabc/