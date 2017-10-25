BISBEE, Ariz. (AP) — Some voters in Cochise County didn’t get pamphlets that officials are required to send out for the upcoming special election on several school budget overrides.

County Recorder David Stevens said Wednesday that about 4,500 hundred voters in four school districts didn’t the required publicity pamphlets. All will get postcards telling them the information is available online or the Recorder’s Office.

The Cochise County election is scheduled for Nov. 7.

The news came the same day an independent report found the Arizona Secretary of State’s office was incompetent in mailing pamphlets for last year’s special election on time. The report said the office didn’t commit any crimes.

Stevens said a procedural error while creating the mailing list meant people on the permanent early voting list were missed.