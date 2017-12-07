KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Federal authorities say a member of a Kansas City criminal organization was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Thirty-six-year-old Demond Robins was sentenced Wednesday for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to commit money laundering. He pleaded guilty in March to providing cocaine to a co-conspirator, who distributed the drugs and brought the money to Robins. Robins’ girlfriend helped launder the drug proceeds.

His co-conspirator and his girlfriend have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

The Kansas City Star reports Robins and his cousins, James Willis and Dale Willis, and some associates, were the focus of a joint investigation by Kansas City police and federal agents, which led to the charges against Robins. His cousins were convicted of killing a man outside an Overland Park, Kansas, bar in 2016.

