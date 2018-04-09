MIAMI (AP) — A smuggler who flew loads of drugs for Colombian cartels during Miami’s “cocaine cowboys” era in the 1980s is facing prison after applying his expertise to stolen cars.

Seventy-two-year-old Mickey Munday was convicted of mail fraud charges in January. He could get a lengthy sentence on Monday but his lawyers are asking for two years behind bars.

Prosecutors say Munday was part of a stolen car ring that obtained the automobiles through false paperwork. They say he transported and hid the stolen vehicles, similar to his smuggling work for Pablo Escobar’s Medellin cartel and the Cali cartel.

Munday has bragged about his drug smuggling days in interviews and starred in the 2006 documentary “Cocaine Cowboys.” He served nine years in prison during the 1990s.