SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Health officials along Georgia’s coast are encouraging residents who qualify to get their names on the Hurricane Registry.

The Savannah Morning News reports that people with functional, access, or medical needs can receive help when hurricanes threaten Georgia’s coast.

The registry is a list maintained by the county health department of residents who may need transportation or medical assistance and have no resources such as family members, neighbors, or friends to help them evacuate.

The newspaper reports that 219 people are on Chatham County’s list, down from a high of 267 last year. Applications surged at the last minute ahead of Hurricane Irma in September.

