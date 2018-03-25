NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has responded to a barge leaking biodiesel on the lower Mississippi River near New Orleans.
A U.S. Coast Guard release says a report was received around 6 a.m. Sunday of the uninspected towering vessel Dixie Express with two loaded red flag barges moored at the industrial locks. An underway vessel reportedly caused a wake that resulted in the breakaway of one of the barges.
Officials say the barge struck the concrete wharf wall. It caused a hole in the barge that has discharged around 9,700 gallons of biodiesel.
The most biodiesel that could be discharged is 21,150 gallons.
Coast guard officials say the leak has been stopped. Absorbent pads were applied to mitigate the spread of oil.
No injuries were reported and no waterway restrictions have been issued.