KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — Officials say Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak is upgrading its fleet of multipurpose airplanes to a new model over the next two years.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports the air station’s current fleet of five C-130H airplanes will be replaced with the C-130J Super Hercules model.

Coast Guard public affairs officer Charly Hengen says the C-130s are used for cargo and personnel transport as well as for search and rescue and law enforcement operations.

The C-130J model has been updated with newer technology. It’s also able to elevate higher and faster, and take off and land on shorter runways.

The first new aircraft is expected to arrive at the air station this summer. All the aircraft in the fleet will be replaced by 2020.

Information from: Kodiak (Alaska) Daily Mirror, http://www.kodiakdailymirror.com