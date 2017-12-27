ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A crew member suffering stroke-like symptoms has been transported from a cargo ship off Annapolis.
The U.S. Coast Guard says they launched a crew on a 45-foot boat after receiving a medical emergency request from a Hong Kong-flagged cargo vessel in the Annapolis anchorage.
A Guard crew and two paramedics from Anne Arundel County Fire Department removed a 41-year-old man from the ship. He was brought back to the Guard station and then rushed to a hospital via ambulance.
In a Wednesday statement, Guard seaman Colt Coffman says the vessel maintained good radio communication “which kept us well aware of their location and the situation throughout the medevac.”
