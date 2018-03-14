NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for two men missing from a tugboat that sank Monday in the Mississippi River.

Authorities say they searched about 101 square nautical miles (2.61 square meters) for over 43 hours and found no signs of the men identified as Malon Dawsey and Karl Prince.

A third person, whose name was not released, was rescued from the boat as it sank by people onboard the vessel Earl Gonsoulin.

A Coast Guard spokesman said the agency has been unable to find the tugboat, Natalie Jean, which sank near Chalmette around mile-marker 90.5. The New Orleans Fire Department says it capsized after a collision around 9:43 a.m. Officials Tuesday did not say what the tugboat crashed into or what caused the accident.