KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — The Coast Guard has ended a search for a man missing from a tanker in the North Pacific.

The captain of the 590-foot (180-meter) Challenge Prelude notified the Coast Guard Sunday afternoon that a 22-year-old seaman was missing.

The vessel was 110 miles (177 kilometer) south of Sand Point, Alaska, a city in the Shumagin Islands near the tip of the Alaska Peninsula.

The vessel reversed course and determined that its lifesaving equipment was still on board.

The man’s name and nationality were not released.

Coast Guard Capt. Darran McLenon in a release says the agency saturated the search area. Air crews flew for 14 hours in an area spanning 673 square miles (1,743 sq. kilometers).

The Coast Guard suspended the search Monday.