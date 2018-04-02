Share story

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Coast Guard has called off a search for a man missing out of Whittier.

Coast Guard personnel were notified Saturday afternoon that a man had left in a 16-foot (5-meter) red skiff to check crab pots just north of Whittier. He was due back by 1 p.m.

The Coast Guard searched with helicopters from Kodiak, a boat crew from Valdez and the cutter Mustang. Good Samaritan vessels Qayaq (KEYE-yahk) Chief and Krystalsea assisted.

Searchers spent more than 35 hours covering a 10-square-mile (26-sq. kilometer) area in Passage Canal and Whittier Harbor but did not find the boater.

The Coast Guard suspended the search Sunday night.

The search was conducted under clear skies with seas to 4 feet (1.2 meters) and winds from 25 to 40 mph (40-64 kph).

